Gambia: Police Officer Testifies in Assault Case

15 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Secka

The Kanifing Magistrates Court, presided over by Magistrate Mben Faal, has on Monday March 15, 2021, heard the case involving one Cherno Jallow who is said to have punched Modou Jallow on his left eye and caused him grievous bodily harm.

Corporal Bakary Drammeh, a native of Gunjur and member of the Gambia Police Force attached to Serekunda Police Station, was called to testify in the case as prosecution witness two (pw2).

According to the statement of offence, Cherno is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm contrary to section 214 of the criminal code cap 10: 01 volume III revised laws of The Gambia.

The particular of the offence stated that Cherno Jallow on or about the 30th day of October, 2020 at Serekunda and diverse places in the Kanifing Municipality assaulted one Modou Jallow by hitting him with a blow on his left eye occasioning him grievous bodily harm.

Cherno pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him.

In his evidence in chief before the court, pw2 Drammeh said on the 30th of October, 2020 while they were at the charge office, the victim, Modou Jallow, came to the station while sustaining injury on his left eye.

He said sooner Modou arrived; he was escorted to Serekunda General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Pw2 said shortly after the victim came to the station, the accused person was escorted to the station with a member of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU).

He said the PIU officer told them that he found the accused person and the victim (Modou Jallow) quarrelling bitterly around Westfield.

Pw2 said his role at the station in this incident was to record his statement. He said the accused person was cautioned and charged by him. He said at the time of cautioning the accused person, there was an independent witness but during cross examination, the accused person put it to the witness that there was no independent witness at the time of giving his statement.

Prosecuting officer Fadera asked pw2 whether if he is shown the statement he recorded he would be able to identify it. He answered in the positive, adding the statement bears his signature and handwriting.

The statement was shown to him and he identified it as the one he recorded.

The prosecution applied to tender the cautionary statement as evidence and the application was granted and marked as exhibit C on condition that the court will determine whether there was an independent witness or not.

