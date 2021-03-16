South Africa: Dead Matter (Part Three) - David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the Trial of Mpumalanga's Collapse

analysis

With political corruption on the rise as fast as natural resources are running dry, the protection of the planet's biodiversity faces a dark and dangerous threat -- and nowhere is this as obvious as in the damage that has been done to Mpumalanga's game parks. To this end, can Deputy President David Mabuza afford to allow the North Gauteng High Court to consider the evidence in Fred Daniel's R1-billion civil suit? Whatever the answer, it won't be about the money.

Read Part One here and Part Two here.

At the end of January 2021, in amongst the headlines on Covid-19 and the virulent new British strain that was set to hit the United States "like a hurricane," the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed that riffed on a brand-new addition to the English lexicon: "collapseology". It was heavy reading for the paper's Sunday edition, particularly given the new dawn that was supposed to have been heralded by the inauguration of Joe Biden, but the facts in the piece were as true as they were newsworthy. For many decades, the authors noted, an ever-growing number of scientists had been warning that the exploitation of the planet's resources would lead to societal...