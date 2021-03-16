Namibia: Petroleum Operators Association Announces New Board Leadership

16 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) voting members recently elected new leadership during its annual general meeting.

The new board leadership began their term with NAMPOA effective 3 February 2021 and can serve a maximum of 2 years.

The board will be led by newly elected chairperson, Klaus Endresen, who is the General Manager for the Norwegian oil company BW Kudu, a statement released Tuesday stated.

"Namibia has long been seen as a potential new source of energy deposits, the country offers great expIoration opportunities, it is an exciting time to be stepping in as board chairperson" said Endresen.

The new leadership members supporting the chairperson are: Mrs. Bridget Venner, Vice President & General Manager ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Namibia, will serve as Vice Chairperson

Ms. Yolanda Mberirua, Management Accountant Azinam Exploration Namibia, will serve as Treasurer.

The NAMPOA's membership includes the following oil and gas companies operating in Namibia: AZINAM Exploration Namibia; Maurel&Prom; BW Kudu; Namcor; Enigma Oil &Gas; Pancontinental Oil and Gas; Exxonmobil E&P Namibia; Reconnaissance Energy; Impact Oil and gas;

Meanwhile the NAMPOA members will contribute to the local economy as investors and support economic development.

"As active corporate citizens, NAMPOA members promote equal opportunity, prevention of unfair discrimination, corporate social investment, safety and managing environmental impacts," the statement said.

NAMPOA is a not-for-profit association established in 1992 to represent the Namibian upstream oil and gas industry, and serves as a forum for professional interaction. NAMPOA also provides an interface for the industry with the public and the government.

Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

