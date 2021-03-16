Namibia: Meatco Appoints Short-Term Board Members

16 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco)'s Board of Directors has appointed Shiwana Ndeunyema, Fanuel Tjivau and Kishi Shakumu as co-opted members of the Board, effective 01 March 2021 to 28 February 2022.

The three co-opted members were appointed on the basis of their expertise and will join the rest of the Meatco Board Team as per their mandate. They will however, not have any voting rights.

They were appointed according to Section (15) of the Meat Corporation of Namibia Act, Act 1 of 2001, which allows the Board to, at at any time, co-opt not more than three persons, who in its opinion have appropriate knowledge and experience, to serve in an advisory capacity on the Board.

The co-opted board members come with a wealth of experience in Human Resources and organisational development, Law, Corporate Governance and Accountancy.

Tjivau is a Chartered Accounted and former CEO of Total Namibia while Ndeunyema is currently the Executive Business Strategy at Namcor and a renowned organisational development Consultant. Shakumu is a seasoned Lawyer at Kishi Shakumu & Co as well as a former Co-opted Member of the Meatco Board, having served from 2017 to 2020.

Meatco Co-opted Board Member, Fanuel Tjivau.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.