South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,530,033 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 530 033.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, we report a further 95 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 6, Gauteng 8, Kwa-Zulu Natal 22, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 4, North West 32, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 10, which brings the total to 51 421 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 455 325 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 147 753 as at 18.30 15 March 2021.