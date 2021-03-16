Angola: Uige Government Invests in Better Services Delivered to People

Uige — The Uige provincial government is focusing on training staff and modernising State services to ensure efficiency in public services and the execution of essential projects for the local population, said the deputy governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector, Maria Cavungo.

The vice governor, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the training on "Extension of the Frontoffice of the Central Bodies to the Local Bodies", an initiative of the Ministry of Territory Administration (MAT), said that it was important to adopt these contents by the municipal administrations, to respond to the needs of the local population.

She said that such initiative would improve management and intervention by the municipal administrations in programmes linked to the environment, basic sanitation, land reserves, mining, traffic safety, water, electricity, amongst other essential services for the population.

The official also recognised the greater levels of proximity of the boards in the municipalities with the population, which is essential for the implementation of several social projects in the communities.

The vice governor, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the training on "Extension of the Frontoffice of the Central Bodies to the Local Bodies", an initiative of the Ministry of Territory Administration (MAT), said that it was important to adopt these contents by the municipal administrations, to respond to the needs of the local population.

She said that such initiative would improve management and intervention by the municipal administrations in programmes linked to the environment, basic sanitation, land reserves, mining, traffic safety, water, electricity, amongst other essential services for the population.

The official also recognised the greater levels of proximity of the boards in the municipalities with the population, which is essential for the implementation of several social projects in the communities.