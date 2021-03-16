Angola: Covid-19 - Minsa Plans to Vaccinate 10,000 Pre-School Professionals

Luanda — The Ministry of Health plans to vaccinate 10,000 professionals, including teachers and other workers in pre-school education, in the country's capital, Luanda, said Monday the head of the sector, Silvia Lutucuta.

She told the press at the beginning of the vaccination campaign, which is taking place at the Mutu-Ya-Kevela primary school, that conditions had been created for 6,000 people to be vaccinated daily.

The Cabinet minister said that in this process, young mothers that are breastfeeding should not worry, because there is no counter-indication.

She informed that there are no counter-indications for women who breastfeed, unlike pregnant women and appealed to them to go to the health institutions in the communities for further clarification and registration for vaccination.

