Angola: Governor Bets On Improving People Living Quality

Lubango — The new governor of Huíla, Nuno Mahapi Dala, Monday here said that he will continue to bet on structuring projects left by his predecessor, Luís Nunes, in order to help improve the population's living standard.

During his two-year and six-month term of office, Luis Nunes has led the project for implementation of integrated infrastructures in Lubango, a project 87 percent of which has been completed.

Estimated at US$212 million, the work includes, amongst others, the rehabilitation of 31 streets, the replacement of part of the technical network and the creation of new streets and leisure areas.

In this regard, the new governor, who was speaking at the ceremony to receive portfolios, presided by the Minister of Territory Administration, Marcy Lopes, said that he will conserve the work found and give priority to those actions yet to be concluded, with the same dedication, cohesion and professionalism.

