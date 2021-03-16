Angola: Governor Bets On Improving People Living Quality

15 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The new governor of Huíla, Nuno Mahapi Dala, Monday here said that he will continue to bet on structuring projects left by his predecessor, Luís Nunes, in order to help improve the population's living standard.

During his two-year and six-month term of office, Luis Nunes has led the project for implementation of integrated infrastructures in Lubango, a project 87 percent of which has been completed.

Estimated at US$212 million, the work includes, amongst others, the rehabilitation of 31 streets, the replacement of part of the technical network and the creation of new streets and leisure areas.

In this regard, the new governor, who was speaking at the ceremony to receive portfolios, presided by the Minister of Territory Administration, Marcy Lopes, said that he will conserve the work found and give priority to those actions yet to be concluded, with the same dedication, cohesion and professionalism.

During his two-year and six-month term of office, Luis Nunes has led the project for implementation of integrated infrastructures in Lubango, a project 87 percent of which has been completed.

Estimated at US$212 million, the work includes, amongst others, the rehabilitation of 31 streets, the replacement of part of the technical network and the creation of new streets and leisure areas.

In this regard, the new governor, who was speaking at the ceremony to receive portfolios, presided by the Minister of Territory Administration, Marcy Lopes, said that he will conserve the work found and give priority to those actions yet to be concluded, with the same dedication, cohesion and professionalism.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.