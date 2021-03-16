South Africa: Media Statement - Frosty Relationship Between Administrators, Provincial Executive and North West Legislature Concerns Ad Hoc Committee On Section 100

document

The Ad Hoc Committee on section 100 Intervention in the North West Province is disturbed by frosty or non-existent relationship between Section 100 intervention administrators, the provincial executive and the provincial legislature.

The committee said there is a need for collaboration and joint effort between these structures to ensure success of the intervention. In its interaction today with the North West Legislature based Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), the committee was perturbed by the information it received that there is no relationship between the accounting officers (administrators), the provincial executive and the oversight body in the province.

"While the committee is cognisant that there is no direct constitutional provision that sets out a framework for interface between the Section 100 intervention and provincial legislature where section 100 has been invoked, it remains of the view that, ideally, an effective working relationship will go a long way in ensuring a successful intervention," said the Chairperson of the committee, Mr China Dodovu.

As a result, the committee has urged the Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT), the provincial executive and the leadership of the North West Provincial Legislature to standardise protocols of engagement between the administrators and the legislature to ensure effective oversight.

The committee reiterates its concern regarding stagnant consequence management especially in relation to criminal prosecution. The provincial Scopa lamented the slow pace of conclusion of cases. The committee has welcomed the intention by the provincial Scopa to approach the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to investigate areas of concern.

The committee was more worried by the information that material irregularities identified by the Office of the Auditor-General, various forensic reports, court judgements and Public Service Commission remedial actions, have not been implemented. It also expressed its concern over underperformance by some departments more especially the department of Human Settlements that had to return about R100 million to the National Treasury due to non-performance for the 2019/20 and 2021 financial years.

The committee said non-performance impacts directly on service delivery which is intended to improve the lives of the people. Regarding scholar transport, the committee is concerned by allegations that payment was not in line with kilometres travelled.

The provincial Scopa also raised concerns around the cost benefit analysis of the R70 million spent up to date, on security and accommodation for administrators in the province. In its engagement with the IMTT, the committee has reiterated this concern and requested a breakdown of the cost per administrator to ascertain value for money.