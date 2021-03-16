South Africa: What a Waste - Gauteng's Oversight of Public Spending Is Failing

16 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

This week's revelations by Maverick Citizen of the industrial-scale waste of R117-million on unnecessary 'fumigating services' for provincial government buildings are just the latest in a string of scandals bedevilling the Gauteng government.

First there was personal protective equipment procurement; then the costly alternative building technology for the still mostly incomplete ICU field hospitals; then R431-million was spent by the Gauteng Education Department on sanitising schools.

Kopanong Hospital's ICU Field Hospital.(Photo: Supplied)

This probably adds up to almost R1-billion in money stolen, wasted or irregularly spent - out of a total of R2.8-billion reportedly spent by Gauteng so far on Covid-19 relief since the start of the state of disaster in March 2020.

This bleeding of money takes place amid growing hunger, homelessness and unemployment in Gauteng (a "place of gold" for looters and the wealthy, but not the poor). Each week, community food kitchens report a struggle for essential foods to cook. Each morning, waste pickers and food scavengers, like flocks of seagulls behind a fishing trawler, follow the refuse-collection service. These days every road intersection is cluttered with men, women and even children competing for curbsides to solicit for food or money.

These funds could be so much...

