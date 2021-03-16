Angola: New Governor Wants to Boost Benguela's Economic Development

15 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The new governor of Benguela province, Luís Nunes, Monday said he intends to revitalise the agriculture, fisheries, industry and tourism sectors in order to speed up the province's economic development.

On taking over the post from his predecessor, Rui Falcão, in a ceremony chaired by the Minister of Territory Administration, Marcy Lopes, the governor of Benguela called for integrated management policies to boost and incorporate these sectors into the "development path" that the region needs to follow.

He believed that, with the enormous economic potential, allied to the entrepreneurship of its people, it was possible to push Benguela province towards "the growth indexes" that correspond to its wealth.

That is why he said that it was necessary to give more conditions and responsibility to businesspeople, so that they could find the way to increase production, creating jobs and guaranteeing a sustainable future.

Luís Nunes even praised the dynamics of the Benguela business class, to whom he launched the challenge of becoming a privileged partner of the Government, in a logic of sharing synergies and integrating competences.

