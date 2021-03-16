Angola: Covid-19 - Over 40,000 People Vaccinated

15 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities on Monday announced the vaccination against Covid-19 of 44,632 people, including health, education professionals, law enforcement and order and security forces, the elderly and people with comorbidity.

The vaccination process in the country began on Monday in Luanda province, and is scheduled for the next few days in Benguela and Cabinda provinces.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, of this number, 3,410 are elderly and 2,414 are teachers.

The government official said that, on Monday, 5,832 people had been immunised, among which 2,414 kindergarten teachers and 404 elderly people.

The vaccination is taking place at the Osvaldo Serra Van-Dúnem Institute of Police Sciences, at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), at the Paz Flor Tourist Centre, at the Mutu-ya-Kevela Primary School and at the Cidade Alta Garden.

