Angola: Economy Minister Assesses Productive Sector in Cunene

15 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — The Minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos, Monday in Ondjiva met with businessmen from Cunene province to listen to their economic and productive potential as well as the difficulties they are facing.

The four-hour meeting brought together over 100 businessmen from the six municipalities, during which aspects linked to the Programme of Support to Production, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI) were discussed.

The promotion of the business community and of national production, execution of the Made in Angola programme, capacity building of business associations, institutional communication, organisation and funding, strategies to increase sales, were also among the topics under discussion.

At the end, the Cabinet minister noted that the meeting had made it possible to present the main programmes being implemented for economic development and to hear the opinions of businesspeople and business associations.

According to the minister, since it began, PRODESID has registered 10,506 producers in the country, 761 of which are from Cunene province.

He acknowledged that one of the main problems of the productive sector is the situation of access to finance, for the purchase of raw materials and production machinery.

