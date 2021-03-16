Angola: Interior Minister Highlights Bravery of March 15th Heroes

15 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuango — The Minister of Interior, Eugênio Laborinho Monday in the municipality of Cuango, eastern Lunda Norte province, praised the bravery and determination of the heroes of the March 15th, 1961, date of the expansion of the Armed National Liberation Struggle.

The government official, who was speaking at the central act of the March 15, underlined that the heroism of those who in that period assumed the commitment of liberating Angola from the colonial yoke will remain evident in the collective memory of the Angolans.

"March 15 represents the main source of patriotic education, formation of civic and moral values of Angolan society, whose fruits should inspire young people to build an increasingly prosperous Angola," he said.

He appealed for the permanent need of preservation and consolidation of the unity and national reconciliation, in order to dignify the name of those who fought for Angola to become an independent country.

The events of the 15th March 1961 marked the widening of the armed struggle against the Portuguese colonialism, which started on the 4th February 1961.

