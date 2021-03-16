Liberia: University of Liberia, LISGIS Launch Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics

16 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Liberia Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) and the State-run University of Liberia (UL) on Thursday, March 11, launched for the first time in Liberia a Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics at the University of Liberia.

The Statistical program at the University of Liberia is supported by the World Bank under the Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa Project (HISWA).

Speaking at the UL's Auditorium, LISGIS Director-General Prof. Francis Wreh lauded the University of Liberia for the partnership to establish for the first time an undergraduate degree in Statistics.

Prof. Wreh said, under the HISWA project, capacity building is a major component the development of Liberia.

He added that for this reason, the University of Liberia, which is a state-owned university, has been identified to spearhead the component.

"The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the University of Liberia and the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services signaled the beginning of the partnership, he said.

Within the partnership, both institutions are expected to work together to build the capacity of the National Statistical System (NSS) of Liberia, the LISGIS boss stated.

LISGIS DG said there has been the quest for a degree in Statistics since the establishment of the University of Liberia, first as Liberia College in 1862 and then as a full-fledged University in the 1950s.

"The collection, analysis, dissemination, and integration of adequate statistical data for development are one of the age-old problems in Liberia," Prof. Wreh stated.

The LISGIS Director-General says prior to and after the civil war in Liberia (1989-2003), the issue of statistics in the country has been of concern to the Government, the development partners including the International Community. He added that very limited and scanty data were being generated to create room for planning and policymaking.

"Liberia had independence in 1847 but its first national census was held in 1962 (115 years), after which censuses and surveys have been held at irregular intervals," he said.

Prof. Wreh added: "There was no statistical training institution until the certificate in statistics (CEST) program was established in 1980; a statistical act establishing the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) was lately legislated in 2004; the establishment of an undergraduate degree program is happening now in 2021."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.