Liberia: University of Liberia, LISGIS Launch Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics

Monrovia — The Liberia Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) and the State-run University of Liberia (UL) on Thursday, March 11, launched for the first time in Liberia a Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics at the University of Liberia.

The Statistical program at the University of Liberia is supported by the World Bank under the Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa Project (HISWA).

Speaking at the UL's Auditorium, LISGIS Director-General Prof. Francis Wreh lauded the University of Liberia for the partnership to establish for the first time an undergraduate degree in Statistics.

Prof. Wreh said, under the HISWA project, capacity building is a major component the development of Liberia.

He added that for this reason, the University of Liberia, which is a state-owned university, has been identified to spearhead the component.

"The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the University of Liberia and the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services signaled the beginning of the partnership, he said.

Within the partnership, both institutions are expected to work together to build the capacity of the National Statistical System (NSS) of Liberia, the LISGIS boss stated.

LISGIS DG said there has been the quest for a degree in Statistics since the establishment of the University of Liberia, first as Liberia College in 1862 and then as a full-fledged University in the 1950s.

"The collection, analysis, dissemination, and integration of adequate statistical data for development are one of the age-old problems in Liberia," Prof. Wreh stated.

The LISGIS Director-General says prior to and after the civil war in Liberia (1989-2003), the issue of statistics in the country has been of concern to the Government, the development partners including the International Community. He added that very limited and scanty data were being generated to create room for planning and policymaking.

"Liberia had independence in 1847 but its first national census was held in 1962 (115 years), after which censuses and surveys have been held at irregular intervals," he said.

Prof. Wreh added: "There was no statistical training institution until the certificate in statistics (CEST) program was established in 1980; a statistical act establishing the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) was lately legislated in 2004; the establishment of an undergraduate degree program is happening now in 2021."