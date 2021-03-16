Liberia: University Student Group Honors Deputy Speaker Fonati Koffa Over 'Mammoth' Development Initiatives

Monrovia — A group of university students under the banner Conscious Students of Grand Kru County has honored Deputy House Speaker, J. Fonati Koffa in recognition of his numerous development initiatives since he became Representative of the county's second electoral district.

Recently, Rep. Koffa donated a 33KVA generator to Buah-Taybu, Hilllux Toyota pickup to Grand Kru County's chapter of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and completed the first-ever elementary school in Chengbetee.

The student group, comprises over 100 members from various colleges and universities in Monrovia and hailing from Grand Kru County.

They recounted that Deputy Speaker Koffa during his three years at the Legislature have constructed three elementary schools (including Chengbetee) in the county, and through his lobbying prowess, constructed a communication towel in Buah-Parluken, rehabilated roads as well as donated 19 KVA generator to Rally town Hospital -- the only referral hospital in Grand Kru.

Speaking on behalf of the students during the honoring ceremony at the Deputy Speaker's office on Capitol Hill recently, the group's Secretary-general, Timothy Blamon Grandoe also mentioned the L$1m Women Loan and other relentless financial and materials supports of the Deputy Speaker to the student community,

"This historic occasion comes in recognition of your mammoth and magnanimous support to our county, your unnumbered personal contributions you have made and continue to make to citizens and non-citizens hailing from Grand Kru County, and your rise to the Deputy Speakership of the House of Representatives, thus placing you among great sons and daughters whom have lifted Grand Kru County," said Grandoe.