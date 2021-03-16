Liberia: OHCHR Conducts Baseline Survey and Knowledge Gap Assessment of the UNSC Resolution On Women Peace and Security

16 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has conducted a Baseline Survey and Knowledge Gap Assessment of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Women Peace and Security in Liberia.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, a Validation Workshop on the findings of the Baseline Survey and Knowledge Gap Assessment was held in Monrovia. The validation was carried out by members of government Ministries and Agencies, civil society organizations, members of the NAP WPS technical working group, women's organizations and other implementing partners from Nimba, Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties.

The Baseline Survey and Knowledge Gap Assessment were carried out under a project entitled: Advancing Implementation of the UNSCR 1325 on Women, Peace and Security through Strengthening Accountability Frameworks, Innovation Financing and Gender Responsive Budgeting. The project is being implemented jointly by OHCHR and UN Women in partnership with the Government of Liberia with funding from the Peacebuilding Fund under its Gender and Youth Promotion Initiative.

