Liberia: 20 Volunteer Teachers in Grand Kru County Begin Pay Under House's Deputy Speaker

Monrovia — In a frantic effort to put an end to teachers walking out of schools and create better learning conditions for students in District #2, Grand Kru County, Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has begun providing stipend for volunteer teachers.

Constituency officer Sunday E. Toogbabu on Friday, said 20 volunteer teachers from 10 schools located in five traditional towns had recieved February stipend.

February's stipend is the first payment made to volunteer teachers following recent intervention of Grand Kru County District #2 Representive, Cllr. Koffa.

Mr. Toogbabu said L$100,000 has been disbursed to the 20 teachers, comprising three female and 17 male.

"Four volunteer teachers, Gbanken Public School, Forpoh; two volunteer teachers, Money Camp Public School, Forpoh; three volunteer teachers, Stateken Public School, Forpoh and three volunteer teachers in Sasstown High, Jroa," Mr. Toogbabu stated.

He added: "Other received include one volunteer teacher each from Nifu , Betu and Dioh Elementary Schools in Jloh; two volunteer teachers in Toe Jawlaah Elementary School and two volunteer teachers in Sally Toogbabu Elementary School, both in Buah and also one volunteer teacher in New town Public School in Dorbor."

"On behalf of the teachers, l want to thank the Deputy Speaker, son of Grand Kru County, for rescuing the perishing volunteer teachers and we pray for long life, happiness, peace and prosperity," Madam Mary Toe of Stateken Public School in Forpoh indicated.

Volunteer teacher Mr. Zito Togba of Gbanken Public School said: "We are exceedingly happy for the intervention of Fonati and we are pleased that our families can now eat. We thank God for the $5,000 to each of us, Amen."

Meanwhile, it may be recalled, three months ago, as part of the ongoing strive by the Liberian government to discourage young people to leave the streets and encourage school-going children to seek education especially in the rural communities, the Deputy Speaker, Representative Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has paid over 500 students school fees in the county.

The County Coordinator of the lawmaker's office, Chris Joboe intimated that the payment made worth four hundred eighty-four thousand Liberollars ($484,000LD).