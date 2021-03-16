Liberia: 'Duplication of Inspections Is Troubling'

-Businessman laments

A Liberian businessman and owner of Maaci Water Enterprise, a mineral water producing company situated in Ford Town, Johnsonville Township, Mr. Mohammed C. D. Bar says that he is seriously worried about the duplication of inspections by several government agencies.

The businessman notes that he is worried because he has observed that some government entities continue to visit his company for the purpose of inspections, wondering as to which agency has oversight over mineral water production businesses in Liberia.

According to him, inspectors from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Standard Lab, among others, visit his business to conduct inspections.

He says from all indications, he believes that these government institutions are doing the same work, noting that it confuses him as a businessman.

He adds that while he has no problem paying government taxes, he equally thinks there should be a coordinated and well organized scope of operations by these government agencies that have the same objectives.

He suggests that the government needs to have a coordinated approach toward businesses involved in the production of mineral water so as to have a clearer understanding as to which agency they are supposed to pay taxes to for health and standard certificates.

Mr. Bar laments that the too many inspections by government agencies is something that should claim authorities' attention.

He calls on government to have a one-stop shop for water producing companies to reduce the number of government entities that go after businesses for a single inspection purpose.

Authorities at the National Water, Sanitation and Health Commission (NWASHC) have disclosed that they will accelerate and sustain regulation and compliance towards improvement in public health.

According to the commission, it intends to promote and regulate the development and management of water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Implementation will be concentrated in six of Liberia's 15 counties including Montserrado, Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa, Margibi and Maryland.

There are several groups engaged in water and sanitation activities such as the WASH Compliance Certificate, WASAN Certificate, Water Supply and Sanitation License, National Water Sanitation and Hygiene Commission, and Liberia water and Sewer Corporation, among others.