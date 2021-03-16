Liberia: Supreme Court Backs Recounts in Rivercess

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), says it has received the mandate from the Supreme Court of Liberia to conduct a recount in the remaining 104 polling places across RivercessCounty. The mandate was read Friday, 12 March 2021 by the Clerk of the Administrative Court of the Commission, Fofee Sheriff.

Following the reading of the Supreme Court's mandate, the Chairperson of NEC, Davidetta Browne Lansanah immediately ordered the Planning Committee for the Rivercess County Recount to work all necessary modalities for the conduct of the recount and to properly notify the contesting parties of the date and time of the recount.

The mandate of the Supreme Court signed by its Clerk Attorney Sam Momolu instructs the NEC to resume jurisdiction into the action of elections irregularities case involving Senator Elect Wellington Geevon Smith of Rivercess County versus Independent Candidate Steve Tuquah.