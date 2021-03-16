Angola Benefits From Social Protection Project

15 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola will benefit, as of Thursday, from a new project that aims to help strengthen the social protection system, with strategic actions that promote the implementation of the National Social Action Policy.

Angola is one of eight countries covered by this programme with funding of 1.8 million euros to implement activities until December 2022, aimed at strengthening the management of public finances to support the social protection system, mainly on the African continent, but also in Asia and America.

The project is funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and also aims to facilitate capacity building and coordination between key actors in social protection and strengthen the management of public finances for lasting and sustainable investments.

The project is called "Improving Synergies between Social Protection and Public Finance Management".

The initiative requires the coordination of three ministries: Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion (MASFAMU) and the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), which will work together for the first time in this field.

