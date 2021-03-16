Egypt: Parlt Approves 2 Int'l Deals

The House of Representatives during the general session on Monday 15/3/2021, led by Hanafy Gebaly approved presidential decision no. 79 of year 2021 about the agreement on the partnership deal between Egypt and the French Development Agency to carry out a technical cooperation project to teach French as a foreign language in public schools, signed on December 27, 2020.

The parliament also agreed on presidential decree no. 78 of year 2021 on agreeing on a government deal between Egypt and the European Investment Bank about the urban transfer of infrastructure in Egypt.

For his part, the parliament's deputy Mohamed Abul Enein hailed the agreement between Egypt and the EIB, saying it is important to go ahead with following up its implementation in future.