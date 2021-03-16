Egypt: Parlt Approves 2 Int'l Deals

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The House of Representatives during the general session on Monday 15/3/2021, led by Hanafy Gebaly approved presidential decision no. 79 of year 2021 about the agreement on the partnership deal between Egypt and the French Development Agency to carry out a technical cooperation project to teach French as a foreign language in public schools, signed on December 27, 2020.

The parliament also agreed on presidential decree no. 78 of year 2021 on agreeing on a government deal between Egypt and the European Investment Bank about the urban transfer of infrastructure in Egypt.

For his part, the parliament's deputy Mohamed Abul Enein hailed the agreement between Egypt and the EIB, saying it is important to go ahead with following up its implementation in future.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.