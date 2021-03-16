Egypt: Foreign Ministry Launches Documentary On Its History On "Diplomacy Day" Ceremony

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Foreign Ministry launched a documentary on Monday15/3/2021 depicting its history and role in defending the Egyptian interests and caring for the citizens abroad on the occasion of celebrating the "Diplomacy Day".

The documentary sheds light on the Egyptian diplomatic achievements especially under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Egyptian Diplomacy Day is celebrated every year on March 15 of every year to mark resuming the activity of the Foreign Ministry after Egypt's independence from UK on February 22, 1922.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

