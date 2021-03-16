Egypt Achieved Goals of Indicators Set Out By 2030 Vision - Minister

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed said on Monday15/3/2021 Egypt has achieved goals of the numerous indicators set out by Egypt's Vision 2030 in its three dimensions of sustainable development: the economic, social, and environmental ones.

This has helped Egypt be ranked 83rd in the Sustainable Development Report that was recently released by Cambridge University, compared to 92nd in the 2019 report, Saeed told a seminar dubbed "Sustainable Development Goals after the Coronavirus Pandemic" via video conferencing.

During the seminar, organized by the Bibliotheca Alexandrina and attended by its director Mostafa el Feki, the minister noted that Cairo has surpassed the goals of Egypt's Vision 2030 in many indicators, including the infrastructure, the availability of services to citizens, the access to drinking water, sanitation and electricity, as well as the travel and tourism competitiveness.

The State has started to implement several legislative and institutional reforms, which contributed to achieving total stability and comprehensive growth, the minister said, adding that such an outcome was reflected in the positive indicators of the Egyptian economy during the 2019/2020 fiscal year; before the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis.

In that year, the economic growth rate reached about 5.6 percent in the first half of the fiscal year, with the unemployment rate shrinking to less than 8 percent, the average inflation rate slumping to around 5 percent, and the foreign exchange reserves recuperating to cover 8.5 months of imports, she added.