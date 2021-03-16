Liberia: Police Chief Blames Judiciary for Releasing Hardcore Armed Robbers Back Into the Communities

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) believes it is doing a fine job clamping down on criminals, especially well-known hard core and notorious armed robbers, but the courts are doing too little to keep them behind bars for the safety of the communities.

The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police expressed this over the weekend when the anti-robbery squad of the LNP gunned down an infamous armed robber, Ben Roberts, aka 'Bad Man Roberts', who once arrested in 2008, sentenced in 2009 but it remains unknown he got out of prison.

"The release of these criminals by the court is causing serious problems for the Police and the community. One Kessely Mulbah was released by the court in the same way, when he came back in the community, he killed a member of Kapaukapau night watch team in Keba and was again shot by the LNP anti-robbery squad in the leg, treated and sent back to the court and he was sent to South Beach prison," Col. Sudue said.

'Bad Man Roberts' was killed in a brutal ex-change of fire with the police leaving a senior officer of the LNP anti-robbery unit, Chief. Supt. Alphonso Yarkpa, shot in the leg - fracturing a bone.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center while Supt. Yarkpa is undergoing treatment at the same hospital. A pistol with several rounds of ammunitions and other deadly weapons were retrieved from him.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudue, the gang leader was the leader of the famous Isakaba which was established in 2006 in West Point. The group is well known for terrorizing people with guns, cutlasses and other deadly weapon in Central Monrovia and its environs.

He went to jail in 2009 but resurfaced in the communities at the end of 2020 and reorganized the group, according to Col. Sudue.

"We don't' know how he was released after being sentenced," the Police chief said.

The gang under the leadership of 'Bad Man Roberts' has since been involved with series of armed robberies, including: