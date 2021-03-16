Egypt: Sisi Orders Govt to Allocate Egp 37bln for Public Sector Pay Increase

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sisi orders gov't to allocate EGP 37bln for public sector pay increase

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to allocate EGP 37 billion for a wage increase for public servants, while raising the minimum monthly wage to EGP 2,400.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait on Monday15/3/2021, Sisi also ordered that EGP 7.5 billion be earmarked for a 7% increase of the total salary to be paid as a bonus for workers addressed by the Civil Service Law and another 13% bonus for employees not subject to the same law.

The meeting took up the general draft budget for FY 2021/2022.

Sisi also instructed the government to approve a 13% increase in pensions at a total cost of EGP 31 billion, and promote employees who will meet promotion requirements on June 30, 2021 to increase their salaries at an estimated cost of EGP 1 billion.

He also ordered the government to implement a EGP 1.5 billion financial incentive program for employees to be transferred to the New Administrative Capital later this year, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Meanwhile, Maait noted the new budget targets a growth of 9%, a 6.6% total deficit reduction and a 1.5% an initial budget surplus.

Deputy Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies Ahmed Kouchouk and Deputy Minister of Finance for Public Treasury Ehab Abu Aish attended the meeting.

