Egypt: PM - Presidential Directives to Upgrade Electricity Grids As Part of Decent Life Initiative

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Monday 15/3/2021there are presidential directives to improve the efficiency of electricity networks at villages as part of the Decent Life initiative.

During a meeting with Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, the prime minister called for creating a database on the villages covered by the initiative to be reviewed by the state institutions concerned with the matter.

For his part, Shaker said that EGP 36 billion were pumped within the past four years to upgrade electricity networks across the nation.

He also reviewed the ministry's plan to improve the performance of electrical networks at villages.

