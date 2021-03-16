Tanzania: Simba Host Al Merrikh With an Eye On Last 8

Dar es Salaam — Simba today play a crucial match against Al Merrikh in the African Champions League groups stage at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba need victory in order to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition which will feature eight teams.

The match would be played from 4pm - and, for the first time, fans would not be allowed to attend the match following a directive from the African football governing body, Caf.

The Msimbazi Street soccer giants Simba are now placed at the top of Group A standings, with seven points and a victory today will make them continue to hold the top position. This is even if Al Ahly or AS Vita Club win their match which is also being played today in Kinshasa, DRC. AS Vita Club are placed second, with four points, while Al Ahly - who are the defending champions - are placed third with the same number of points.

Al Merrikh are at the bottom of the standings, with one point.

Simba's head coach Didier Gomes said despite missing the services of their key players Serge Pascal Wawa and Taddeo Lwanga, the club is optimistic of doing well in the encounter. "We have trained well, and we do not underrate our opponents. We are taking the encounter seriously -if only because it will give us assurance of reaching the Knocks-out stage," said Gomes.