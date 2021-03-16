Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 98 Recoveries, 27 New Infections

Luanda — Angola has registered, in the last 24 hours, the recovery of 98 patients and 27 new cases.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual updating session, the recovered patients are residents of Luanda province.

In relation to the new cases, Franco Mufinda said that 20 were diagnosed in Luanda, 2 in Cabinda, 1 in Huambo, 1 in Huila, 1 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Malanje and 1 in Zaire.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 2 to 63, 17 are men and 10 are women.

The general data for the country shows 21,407 positive cases, with 521 deaths, 19,948 recovered and 938 active. Of the active cases, 5 are in critical condition, 12 are severe, 35 moderate, 33 mild and 853 asymptomatic.

There are 85 people in hospitalisation centres and 163 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,425 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 817 samples, with a daily positivity rate of 3.3 per cent.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual updating session, the recovered patients are residents of Luanda province.

In relation to the new cases, Franco Mufinda said that 20 were diagnosed in Luanda, 2 in Cabinda, 1 in Huambo, 1 in Huila, 1 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Malanje and 1 in Zaire.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 2 to 63, 17 are men and 10 are women.

The general data for the country shows 21,407 positive cases, with 521 deaths, 19,948 recovered and 938 active. Of the active cases, 5 are in critical condition, 12 are severe, 35 moderate, 33 mild and 853 asymptomatic.

There are 85 people in hospitalisation centres and 163 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,425 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 817 samples, with a daily positivity rate of 3.3 per cent.