Angola/South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs in Luanda to Win - Gavin Hunt

15 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The head coach of the South African club Kaizer Chiefs, Gavin Hunt, Monday said that his team came to Luanda only to beat Petro and keep the dream of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League in football.

Speaking at the press conference to launch Tuesday's fourth round match of Group C, Gavin Hunt said he was aware of the difficulties ahead.

Despite the third place that they are in (with 4 points), Hunt says that it is possible to go through to the next phase.

"We've already had three results in the group (win, draw and lose) so we want to win for a second time," he said.

Gavin Hunt played down Kaizer Chiefs current position in the South African league, where they are 11th with 20 points, saying that it does not "reflect" what they show on the pitch.

Group C is led by Wydad with nine points, followed by Horoya of Guinea Conakry and Kaizer Chiefs, both with four, while Petro are on the bottom without scoring.

Speaking at the press conference to launch Tuesday's fourth round match of Group C, Gavin Hunt said he was aware of the difficulties ahead.

Despite the third place that they are in (with 4 points), Hunt says that it is possible to go through to the next phase.

"We've already had three results in the group (win, draw and lose) so we want to win for a second time," he said.

Gavin Hunt played down Kaizer Chiefs current position in the South African league, where they are 11th with 20 points, saying that it does not "reflect" what they show on the pitch.

Group C is led by Wydad with nine points, followed by Horoya of Guinea Conakry and Kaizer Chiefs, both with four, while Petro are on the bottom without scoring.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.