Angola/South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs in Luanda to Win - Gavin Hunt

Luanda — The head coach of the South African club Kaizer Chiefs, Gavin Hunt, Monday said that his team came to Luanda only to beat Petro and keep the dream of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League in football.

Speaking at the press conference to launch Tuesday's fourth round match of Group C, Gavin Hunt said he was aware of the difficulties ahead.

Despite the third place that they are in (with 4 points), Hunt says that it is possible to go through to the next phase.

"We've already had three results in the group (win, draw and lose) so we want to win for a second time," he said.

Gavin Hunt played down Kaizer Chiefs current position in the South African league, where they are 11th with 20 points, saying that it does not "reflect" what they show on the pitch.

Group C is led by Wydad with nine points, followed by Horoya of Guinea Conakry and Kaizer Chiefs, both with four, while Petro are on the bottom without scoring.

