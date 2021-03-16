Egypt Registers 631 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Deaths

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday15/3/2021 that 631 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 191,555.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said 40 coronavirus-linked deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 11,340 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 533 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 147,767, the spokesman added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.


Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service.

More From: Egypt Online

