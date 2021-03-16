Egypt, Belarus Probe Bolstering Bilateral Relations in Tourism Sector

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aati discussed on Monday 15/3/2021with a Belarusian tourism delegation, currently on a visit to Egypt, means of fostering bilateral relations in the tourism field.

The meeting touched on the opportunities available to boost Belarusian tourism to Egypt; so that it would expand to include the cultural and environmental aspects, alongside the conventional destinations such as Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada.

Meanwhile, members of the Belarusian delegation praised the precautionary measures taken by Egyptian authorities at the country's tourist destinations in a way that ensures the safety of tourists, including those from Belarus

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.