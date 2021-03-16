Egypt, Belarus Probe Bolstering Bilateral Relations in Tourism Sector

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aati discussed on Monday 15/3/2021with a Belarusian tourism delegation, currently on a visit to Egypt, means of fostering bilateral relations in the tourism field.

The meeting touched on the opportunities available to boost Belarusian tourism to Egypt; so that it would expand to include the cultural and environmental aspects, alongside the conventional destinations such as Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada.

Meanwhile, members of the Belarusian delegation praised the precautionary measures taken by Egyptian authorities at the country's tourist destinations in a way that ensures the safety of tourists, including those from Belarus