Egypt: Senate Speaker Greets Sisi On 32nd Anniversary of Taba's Return to Egypt

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Senate speaker greets Sisi on 32nd anniversary of Taba's return to Egypt

Senate Speaker Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Raziq sent a cable of greetings to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the 32nd anniversary of Taba's return to Egypt after its Israeli occupation.

In his cable, the Senate speaker said Egypt's liberation of Taba was realized after presenting many sacrifices by the martyrs and army personnel's relentless efforts, in addition to going through tough rounds of negotiations that presented a unique example of Egypt's diplomacy of peace without any bloodshed.

He also expressed thanks to the president, commanders and officers of the Armed Forces who stand in defense of the state's soil and its territorial integrity.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.