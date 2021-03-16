Egypt: Senate Speaker Greets Sisi On 32nd Anniversary of Taba's Return to Egypt

Senate speaker greets Sisi on 32nd anniversary of Taba's return to Egypt

Senate Speaker Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Raziq sent a cable of greetings to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the 32nd anniversary of Taba's return to Egypt after its Israeli occupation.

In his cable, the Senate speaker said Egypt's liberation of Taba was realized after presenting many sacrifices by the martyrs and army personnel's relentless efforts, in addition to going through tough rounds of negotiations that presented a unique example of Egypt's diplomacy of peace without any bloodshed.

He also expressed thanks to the president, commanders and officers of the Armed Forces who stand in defense of the state's soil and its territorial integrity.