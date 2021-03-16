Egypt: Why Was March 16 Chosen As Egyptian Women's Day?

analysis

Why was March 16 chosen as Egyptian women's Day?

March 16 has been chosen as the National Day for Egyptian women for reasons that we lost below:

1- In March 1919, activist activist Huda Sharawy and 300 other women demonstrated against British colonialism holding flags of the crescent and the cross.

2- On that day in 1919, British soldiers killed six Egyptian women who protested the British occupation.

3- On March 16, 1923, Huda Sharawy formed the first ever federation for women, calling for social and political equality.

4- On the same day in 1928, the first group of Egyptian women enrolled in Cairo University.

5- Also on March 16, Egyptian women were given the right to vote and run for elections.