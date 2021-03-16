Egypt: Why Was March 16 Chosen As Egyptian Women's Day?

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
analysis

Why was March 16 chosen as Egyptian women's Day?

March 16 has been chosen as the National Day for Egyptian women for reasons that we lost below:

1- In March 1919, activist activist Huda Sharawy and 300 other women demonstrated against British colonialism holding flags of the crescent and the cross.

2- On that day in 1919, British soldiers killed six Egyptian women who protested the British occupation.

3- On March 16, 1923, Huda Sharawy formed the first ever federation for women, calling for social and political equality.

4- On the same day in 1928, the first group of Egyptian women enrolled in Cairo University.

5- Also on March 16, Egyptian women were given the right to vote and run for elections.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.