Egypt's Queen Meritamem Statue - a Masterpiece in Hurghada Museum

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

This magnificent statue is one of the unique pieces of ancient Egyptian art.Queen Meritamem is the daughter of King Ramses II and his royal wife.

Hurghada Museum had been designed in accordance with world-class museum standards to display the aesthetic and luxury side of the Egyptian civilization throughout the ages.

The museum displays manifestations of sports activities, such as river fishing and hunting, as well as music and dance events, as of the Pharaonic era up top modern times, in a bid to draw a relation between different civilizations.

The number of artifacts displayed in the museum is 1000 pieces in order to attract tourists to visit the museum.

Hurghada Museum's lighting and security systems, were implemented in accordance with the ministry of antiquities requirements and in coordination with the Ministry of Interior to secure the museum with modern equipment and highly qualified personnel.

This is in addition to training the staff to professionally deal with and assist visitors of the museum.

The museum is set to encourage holidaymakers to visit museums during their stroll in the coastal areas and will contribute to the promotion of tourism in Egypt.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled Anany directed the museum officials to hold a meeting with tourism companies in Hurghada before the opening to discuss the marketing methods that can benefit both parties.

Hurghada Museum is one of the most prominent projects implemented by the Ministry of Antiquities in partnership with the private sector, which provided the museum's building.

This is the first museum to be opened in partnership with the private sector.

The Ministry of Antiquities is the only entity managing and supervising the museum.

