Egypt Celebrates Beni Suef National Day On March 15

16 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

On March 15, Egypt celebrates the National Day of Beni Suef governorate.

Beni Suef is home to many archeological sites that date back to the pre-historic era, the various Ancient Egyptian Dynasties and the Greco-Roman era.

