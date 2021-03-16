Nigeria: We'll Resist Attempt to Divert Delta State's Recovered £4.2 Million - Niger Delta Group

16 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — by Bankole

A group, Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has vowed to resist any attempt by the federal authorities to divert the repatriated £4.2 million looted from Delta State treasury by a former Governor.

The group said they were opposed to reports credited to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that the recovered funds would be used to fund the construction of the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road, and Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

NDYC argued that the funds were stolen from Delta State coffers and as such should rightly be returned to the state for infrastructural development and other critical needs.

Speaking through a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Engr Jator Abido and the newly elected Director, International Relations, Comrade Collins Ufuoma Achakpekri, the group said that all legal means would be employed to ensure Delta State gets justice.

The group said that the State would be shortchanged if funds were diverted to another place outside Delta State.

"This is not the first time monies looted from states in Nigeria are being recovered abroad. However, once the money is returned, it goes to the state where it was stolen from.

"The money confiscated from former Governor Diepreye Alamieyesigha of Bayelsa state in the UK was recovered by the Federal Government, repatriated to Nigeria and remitted to the account of Bayelsa State Government.

"How then will anyone suggests that the £4.2 million confiscated from ex-Governor James Ibori in the UK and recovered by the Federal Government has to be appropriated by the Federal Government," the statement queried.

The NDYC also lauded the House of Representatives and other concerned who have so far called for justice, calling on the federal government to ensure that the funds were handed over to Delta state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

