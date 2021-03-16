Kenya: Kiambu County Assembly Loses MCA to Covid-19

Kiambu County Assembly has lost a ward representative to Covid-19-related complications.

Muguga ward representative Eliud Ngugi died on Monday night at the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital where he was admitted to on Tuesday last week.

Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndicho said the ward rep attended a workshop in Mombasa and complained of fever. He was treated in Mombasa before returning to Nairobi.

His condition deteriorated and was taken to hospital.

Ngugi first vied for the Muguga ward seatin 2013 through the Farmers Party and lost.

In 2017, he contested for the same seat again on a Jubilee Party ticket and won.

He was very active during the impeachment of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

Kiambu Jubilee caucus chairman Elijah Njoroge, who is also the Biashara MCA, mourned Ngugi as a humble man who put the interests of the people he represented in the assembly first. Mr Njoroge said assembly has lost a diligent, honest and focused leader.

Ngugi's death comes nearly a year after Kiambu County Assembly lost another MCA.

Cyrus Omondi of Kahawa Wendani ward died while on an official visit in India. The cause of his death was never made public.