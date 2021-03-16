Namibia: MTC Hopsol Youth League Secures Own TV Show

The popular and ever-growing MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League has partnered with TS Media Productions and One Africa Television to produce its first-ever soccer show, which will air a total of 36 episodes of nothing but thrilling football action.

The new soccer show, which started airing weekly episodes this month, will run until end of November 2021.

Not only will the show be airing highlights of the various weekend matches but also in-depth interviews with young football stars and coaches.

Up-to-date player profiles, log standings, fixtures, results and comprehensive reviews of the teams' performances will also feature dominantly on the show, which has been keeping Namibians glued to their TVs since it first aired.

The youth league is fast-proving to become the substitute for the dormant premiership football.

MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League co-founder and Brave Warriors legend Collin Benjamin told New Era Sport that the goal of the TV show is to also entice local football fans to attend upcoming matches, and it also forms part of their strategic development programme.

The new soccer show, Benjamin explained, will also accord the league's youngsters much-needed national and continental exposure, as One Africa television is also on DStv, which has more than 20 million subscribers on the continent.

"The show started last week - and our first episode was aired, which mark the start of our weekly show. For us, it is to give the kids exposure and motivate them to seriously showcase their talents and capabilities to the rest of the nation and Africa - obviously knowing that One Africa television is on DStv. This will also motivate them to train harder and take up their responsibilities, as scouters worldwide will now easily get to identify potential players from the league," said Benjamin.

He added, with more sponsors hopefully coming board, they plan to expand the league and move further towards professionalism.

"At the moment, we are operating on a low budget, so we are hoping to bring more sponsors on board to make this initiative more professional, as our sole main is to develop our youth into future football stars," he said.