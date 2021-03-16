Kenya: KCAA to Charge Entities Sh3,000 to Operate Drones

16 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) will charge Kenyans and entities wishing to own and operate drones a Sh3,000 registration fee.

The latest development comes after KCAA received a green light to bring into operation the Civil Aviation (Regulatory Fees and Charges for Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Regulations, 2020, which was passed by the National Assembly in March 6, 2021.

The approval clears the way for the full enforcement of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) regulatory framework in Kenya.

The new charges are lower than the revoked rates under the Kenya Civil Aviation (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) Regulations, 2017.

KCAA director-general Gilbert Kibe says the gazetting of the new regulations ushers in a new era in Kenya's aviation ecosystem by opening up the sector to innovations.

"Innovation in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) has been accelerating at such an exponential rate. The capabilities of this technology are limitless - from the positives such as filming movies, documentaries, sports, weddings and delivering medicines," he said.

Oversight of Drones:

Kenyans wishing to own and operate drones will now have to pay a KSh. 3,000 registration fee. #NTVTonight pic.twitter.com/dSIKrVnE0a

- NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 15, 2021

KCAA has urged Kenyans and entities that have already imported drones to register and seek approval to lawfully engage in safe and secure operations such as precision agriculture, wildlife management, an inspection of the power grid, building, dams, solar inspection, research, crop spraying, data collection, forest management, road traffic monitoring, and surveillance and aerial mapping.

The new regulations categorise UAS based on the risks posed by their operations, from low risks to high risks. There are three risk categories namely A, B, and C.

While registering, authorising, and approving drone operations, KCAA will consider the purpose of the UAS, risk to public safety and security.

The guidelines have provisions that ensure that the privacy of persons and property as provided in the constitution and other laws are not violated.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.