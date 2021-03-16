Kenya: Royal Media Services Journalist Robin Njogu Dies Hours After Losing Mother

Veteran journalist and Royal Media Services radio Managing Editor Robin Njogu is dead.

Njogu died on Tuesday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19 complications after being admitted over a week earlier.

His demise comes as a double tragedy for his family, after he lost his mother only hours earlier.

His death was announced by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, who mourned him as a journalist who contributed immensely to the growth of radio news in Kenya.

"I'm saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family," CS Mucheru wrote on social media.

Before joining RMS, Njogu worked at the Chris Kirubi-owned Capital fm, where he led a transformation in how radio news is broadcast and pioneered sms alerts there.

Colleagues in the media, friends and other Kenyans from all walks of life shared their messages of condolences with Njogu's family on the social media.

I am deeply saddened by the demise of radio journalist Robin Njogu. I worked with Robin for many years managing radio news and this is a huge loss to the Royal Media Services family and the media fraternity. May God be gracious with his soul.

The music has stooped but the melody lingers . Rest In Peace Robin Njogu pic.twitter.com/QkPvcr9Rp7

Heartbroken to lose a friend and fellow journalist Robin Njogu. The other day when I visited him at the hospital he was cheerful and getting better. He sent me this photo recently of the days when he used to attend my Govt. Spokesperson briefings as reporter. What a sad night... pic.twitter.com/MNoMeHoIYL

My heart bleeds this morning, I have lost a friend, a brother and a mentor. Robin Njogu gave me my first Job on radio fresh from the village with no experience and a heavy accent but he never gave up on me. Fly with the angels my friend. pic.twitter.com/XES5Me1Clq

Been trying to digest news of the death of @robinnjogu since last night. Learnt a lot from your days at Capital fm. You taught me a lot as my boss at RMS. You pushed me to become the best. Became a friend. Sad you left hours after your mum. I'm gutted! Go well fellow golfer! 😭 pic.twitter.com/7eX8me2noC

Gutted to learn about the demise of one of the most authoritative journalists in Kenya. Rest in peace, @robinnjogu .

These are difficult times for everyone.

Death is incomprehensible when it comes for someone you have talked to almost daily, about work and about life, for the last 10 years. 💔. Rest well brother. I pray for comfort and peace upon your family during this trying season. pic.twitter.com/zM3tDeuY2V

