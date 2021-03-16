Nigeria: Yarma Admonishes Critics to Show Respect for Ahmed Musa

15 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The pioneer chairman of the Gombe State Sports Commission, Farouk Yarma, has admonished Nigerians who are livid at the invitation of Ahmed Musa for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers to show more respect for the Super Eagles captain.

There has been public outcry following the decision of Gernot Rohr to invite the player who has been without a club for more than six months.

Since he left Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, in October 2020, Musa has not played competitive football, a situation that has made many to wonder why he was invited ahead of other strikers in Europe.

As the controversy over Musa's invitation refuses to die down, the former Gombe State Commissioner of Sports in an interview with Daily Trust said he was surprised by the lack of respect for the former CSKA Moscow striker.

Yarma wondered why some Nigerians are so quick to forget the enormous contributions made by Musa to the Super Eagles.

"To say that I am shocked by the negative reactions of some Nigerians to the invitation of Musa is an understatement.

"It is deeply hurting that after doing so much to lead the national team to victories, the same people who cheered him are now questioning his suitability for the Super Eagles simply because he is not attached to any club.

"For those who are not well informed, this is not the first time a player without a club is invited to his national team.

"Personally, I still believe in Musa's ability to deliver even as he is yet to return to competitive football.

"I therefore, call on Nigerians to give more respect to our patriotic and selfless captain," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.