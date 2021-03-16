Nigeria: Yarma Admonishes Critics to Show Respect for Ahmed Musa

The pioneer chairman of the Gombe State Sports Commission, Farouk Yarma, has admonished Nigerians who are livid at the invitation of Ahmed Musa for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers to show more respect for the Super Eagles captain.

There has been public outcry following the decision of Gernot Rohr to invite the player who has been without a club for more than six months.

Since he left Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, in October 2020, Musa has not played competitive football, a situation that has made many to wonder why he was invited ahead of other strikers in Europe.

As the controversy over Musa's invitation refuses to die down, the former Gombe State Commissioner of Sports in an interview with Daily Trust said he was surprised by the lack of respect for the former CSKA Moscow striker.

Yarma wondered why some Nigerians are so quick to forget the enormous contributions made by Musa to the Super Eagles.

"To say that I am shocked by the negative reactions of some Nigerians to the invitation of Musa is an understatement.

"It is deeply hurting that after doing so much to lead the national team to victories, the same people who cheered him are now questioning his suitability for the Super Eagles simply because he is not attached to any club.

"For those who are not well informed, this is not the first time a player without a club is invited to his national team.

"Personally, I still believe in Musa's ability to deliver even as he is yet to return to competitive football.

"I therefore, call on Nigerians to give more respect to our patriotic and selfless captain," he said.