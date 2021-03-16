Nigeria: Drop Proposed Life Pension for Ex-Governors, SERAP Tells Ugwuanyi

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to drop a proposed bill aiming to provide life pension for former governors and their deputies.

SERAP said the bill also made provision for medical allowance not exceeding N12million per annum for one surviving spouse, provided that such spouse was married to the governor while in office.

The rights group, in a statement issued yesterday, threatened legal action against Ugwuanyi if the bill is passed into law.

SERAP said, "We urge Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State @GovUgwuanyiNews (as trustee of the state's resources, and consistent with his oath of office), to immediately drop the proposed self-serving bill that would provide life pension for former governors and their deputies.

"Public officials have a legal commitment to discharge a public duty truthfully and faithfully.

"The bill amounts to an abuse of office and incorrect and improper performance of public functions.

"We'll see Governor Ugwuanyi in court if the bill is ever passed into law.

"Rather than sponsoring bills that would improve access of children in Enugu to quality education, the Governor and lawmakers are taking advantage of their entrusted public positions to propose a bill to collect large severance benefits.

"While the state government would provide adequate security for the former governors for their lifetime, the bill would also mandate the state government to provide three vehicles for the ex-governor and replace them every four years."

"The Executive bill has reportedly passed the second reading. The bill also made provision for medical allowance not exceeding N12m per annum for one surviving spouse, provided that such spouse was married to the governor while in office.