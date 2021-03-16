Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Vaccinates 8,000 Against Virus

The Federal Government has said that about 8,000 Nigerians have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said this on Monday in Abuja at the joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Shuaib insisted that no serious adverse effects have been reported from those who have been vaccinated.

"As part of the vaccine launch in the states that occurred last week, over 8,000 Nigerians have been administered the vaccines thus far.

"We have not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated but mild side effects such as swelling at the side of the vaccination are expected as this is normal," he said.

He, however, said the agency is working closely with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to monitor any unusual adverse reaction to the vaccines.

Nigeria took delivery of 3.94m doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in early March and has since begun administration to health workers and other prioritised groups.

The vaccines were delivered to Nigeria through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility (COVAX).

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are some of those that have taken the vaccine.