South Sudan: Slm's El Nur Visits Juba to Discuss Sudanese Peace

16 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba, South Sudan — Abdelwahid El Nur, founder and leader of a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW), arrived in the capital of South Sudan yesterday to discuss his vision for a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan.

In a statement, the SLM-AW confirmed that the visit to Juba is unrelated to their negotiations with the Sudanese government in Khartoum, about which the SLM-AW has already expressed its opinion.

In the statement, they explain that the visit followed the generous invitation by the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, to discuss and think about the best way to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan and listen to the SLM-AW vision on achieving peace.

According to the statement, the leadership of the SLM-AW will provide a full explanation to President Kiir and the South Sudanese government regarding its vision of a 'Sudanese Dialogue'.

The SLM-AW explained that his proposal of a 'Sudanese Dialogue' aims to get the country out of its current state of disorientation and political blockage and establish a truly national project that addresses the historical roots of the current crises to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace.

El Nur is known as a serial nay-sayer and has, in the past, stuck to his position that he will only join negotiations after security and stability have been realised in Darfur, which recently witnessed a surge in violence after the exit of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

