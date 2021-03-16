Liberia: German NGO WHH Builds Fish Storage, Warehouse, Market in Sinoe District 3

Sanquin — As part of its 1051 Coastal Development Program, the German Aid Agency, WHH has constructed a fish storage facility, warehouse and market center and provided a canoe to residents of District #Three in Sinoe County to improve their livelihood.

Residents of Sanquin say they are grateful to the international organization because the project will transform their living condition in many ways.

In an interview with the Liberia News Agency during a recent visit to the district, Prince Chebo, who is the Operation Manager of the cooperative project in the area, said the German aid intervention is improving the living conditions of people in the district.

"We are very much grateful and want to use this time to appreciate WHH for the assistance to the county, especially we as people of Sanquin District. Since the launch and dedication of the project in our area, everyone is a direct beneficiary," he explained.

Chebo said though there are challenges, they are on course as the program is moving forward.

"Before the coming of this program or project, some of us and especially the community were living on clam (kiss-meat) and coconut production for daily survival, but now as we speak we generate our own money on a daily basis through transporting goods and people from one end to another using the canoe that was given by WHH.

"We have our own bank account with the GN Bank in Greenville and we usually take our money there for safe-keeping," Chebo disclosed..

He added that the community, as a result of the WHH program, is working out plans to see which program or project in addition to the ongoing one to undertake in the area.

This, according to him, will also help in several ways to improve their livelihood.

"On a daily basis people are coming in here to buy fish; we have our own canoe and storage facility and we are also transporting people, again we are grateful to WHH," said Chebo..

For his part, Andrew Doe, County Coordinator of the National Fishery and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) in Sinoe County, said the WHH turnover of a coastal fishery project in District #3 Sinoe County, is bringing total change to the lives of the people, noting that there are positive testimonies about the launch of the program in the district.

Doe said NaFAA as a government agency is working closely with the structural team on the ground in making sure that the main intent and purpose of the project can meet its objective.

"On behalf of the National Fishery and Aquaculture Authority, we want to extend special thanks to WHH for this project, it's actually helping our people and we hope that this will not be the end of their assistance to our people," Doe told LINA.

The fishery project was launched in 2020 as part of WHH's 1051 Climate Change and Adaptation Program sponsored by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation.

The project is among several other projects that the German aid group has implemented in Liberia, especially the southeast.

WHH, a German aid corporation, has over the years implemented several livelihood programs in the Southeastern counties of Liberia.