Liberia: Mining Firm Bea Mountain Embarks On Electrification, Road in Kinjor

Kinjor Town — Months after President George Manneh Weah promised the residents of the gold mining hub of Kinjor electricity, the Bea Mountain Mining Corporation has embarked on the electrification of Kinjor Town.

The electrification of Kinjor Town, which is being done simultaneously with pavement of the Daniel Town to Kinjor highway, began on Wednesday, March 3.

Speaking over the weekend following a tour of the various project sites by a team of journalists, the Community Relations Superintendent, Henry Vincent, said the two projects are outcomes of the President's recent visit to the gold mine and the demand of the residents.

According to Vincent, when President Weah visited Kinjor Town last year, he requested the company to provide electricity to dwellers of Kinjor and also improve the road linking Kinjor and the Babangida highway.

Vincent said the residents also reechoed the call in their recent protest against the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, something which, he said, the company is acting upon.

He said as a company they see the concerns from both the President and the residents as genuine which, if implemented, will bring some level of improvement to the area.

"In our initial plan, we targeted 100 solar light poles which have been erected along the main streets of the town and some public facilities," Vincent disclosed.

He added: "Based on the demand the lighting process has generated, we have decided to procure additional 200 poles so as to target even the various communities in Kinjor."

The BMMC Community Relations Superintendent indicated that the current solar light project is a response to the request for light by inhabitants of the gold mining town.

He noted that a plan is underway to negotiate with the Liberia Electricity Corporation for the expansion of the West African Power Project to the area to address the needs of the residents.

Mr. Vincent disclosed that the management is expected to spend an estimated US$60,000 for the solar panel project.

The BMMC official said that the pavement of the 22-km road linking the Ibrahim Babangida highway to Kinjor was requested by President Weah during a meeting with the Management of BMMC during his visit.

"The management has hired an international construction company which

is currently constructing the road and it is to be completed in few months from now," Mr. Vincent said.

"The pavement will be compared to any paved road in the country," the BMMC Community Relations Superintendent assured.

He added that the management will soon complete the reconditioning of the 6-km Kinjor to Jenneh Brown road, noting that a plan is also underway to construct a modern high school and a technical and vocational institute for the inhabitants.

Relations between residents of Kinjor and the BMMC have sour for some time now but things have gradually improved of late.

Mr. Vincent described the relationship with residents of the mining town now as cordial, and hoped that it remains so because a good relationship is key to the smooth operation of the mine.

Also speaking, the Chairman for the re-settlers of Kinjor and Larjor, Kenneth Sambolah, thanked the company for the developments, adding that it was what they have long been wishing for.

"With the kind of developments going on in Kinjor, we don't think people will go on the streets calling for protest, because we are satisfied now with what is going on in our town," Sambolah pointed out.

Also in remarks, the Chairlady of Kinjor, Madam Oreta Carter Nyei, said the current trend the company is taking shows that the company is now on the path of benefitting the inhabitants of Kinjor and its surroundings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also expressed delight about the company, noting that it is now on "the perfect path" towards a cordial relationship with the residents.

For his part, the Town Chief of Kinjor, Sando B. Lansanah, described the light project as a new beginning between the people of Kinjor and the management of the mining company.

He called on the residents not to engage in any other protest, adding that the company is now willing to listen to them.

"We all are now working together; so we don't want to make any noise in Kinjor; so let us hold together because togetherness brings development," Town Chief Lansanah said.

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold deposits in highly prospective and under-explored areas in Grand Cape Mount County.

The company also has 100 percent exclusive rights to Weaju, Gondoja, Ndablama and Leopard Rock projects in Liberia.