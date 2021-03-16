Liberia: Ex-Tewor District Official Urges 'Women Support to Women' to Succeed

Sinje Town — The former Commissioner of Tewor District, Madam Haja Magdalene Fahbulleh, is urging women to be supportive of their fellow women if they are to succeed.

Speaking at the program marking the celebration of this year's International Women's Day held in Sinje, Madam Fahnbulleh said women make up a huge portion of the country's population, noting that if they were really supporting each other, attaining leadership roles would not have been a problem.

The former Tewor District Commissioner, who spoke on the theme: "Choose to Challenge", disclosed that women are smart and courageous people who when at the helm of power, can work towards improvement for all.

Madam Fahnbulleh pointed out that due to women's failure to support their fellow women who stand up to challenge males, women are being underrepresented at the National Legislature.

"We all have witnessed women leadership in recent times in our country. When for 12 years Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was President she demonstrated that women too are great leaders," Madam Fahnbulleh asserted..

"So let us stop bringing each other down; let us encourage our colleagues who will put their hands up with our support," the former Commissioner urged.

"We are not only good to be Chairlady for that male candidate who after winning will not even get our numbers again," she added.

Madam Fahnbulleh reiterated her call on women across the country to come together in support of one another as the country gradually moves to the 2023 General and Presidential Elections.

She further challenged the women of Liberia to ensure that more women are elected to the National Legislature during the 2023 general elections, adding that when this is done the issues of gender-based violence and rape can be addressed with huge women influence.

Also speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the Female Journalists Association in Grand Cape Mount County, Jenneh S. Kemokai, called on women to be prepared to lead at every level of society.

According to Madam Kemokai, most males who assume leadership roles on the national stage one way or the other start it at the schools they once attended.

She added that in Grand Cape Mount County female students see the issue of student council leadership as an exclusive right of their male counterparts; so females don't venture there.

She therefore called on young female students to get involved in leadership at their various schools, adding that it will prepare them for national participation.

International Women's Day is meant to celebrate the achievements of women across the world: and all contributions they have made to social, economic, cultural and political advancements.

It is celebrated annually on March 8, utilizing the colors purple, green and white and is also a day to focus on calls for gender equality and parity.