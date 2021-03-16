Namibia: Do Not Withdraw Cases - Police

KHOMAS regional police commander commissioner Joseph Shikongo says victims of crime should not withdraw cases under coersion, but should allow the law to take its course.

Shikongo reiterated this at recently-held community meetings at several settlements near Windhoek, including Ongombo West, Versailles, Stinkwater and Groot Aub.

He said the aim of the meetings was to engage communities in remote areas, listen to their complaints regarding crime, and to find possible solutions, including improved police services.

Shikongo said one of the police's biggest concerns in these communities was the withdrawal of cases, which they have observed mostly at Dordabis, Groot Aub and Farm Versailles, where about 16 cases are withdrawn monthly.

"It has become common practice for some members of the public to have an arrangement through which the complainant is compensated for a crime an offender has committed against them. This can also be a crime, because of the unknown source of income the complainant is compensated with," he said.

The commissioner said a suspect for example steals a goat and the owner of the goat then withdraws the case after the suspect compensates him or her.

He said withdrawing cases has consequences.

Shikongo said the communities' biggest concerns were stock theft, illegal poaching, illegal hunting, drug and alcohol abuse, theft and assault.

Community members also complained about a lack of available police vehicles and their delayed arrival at crime scenes.

Shikongo advised station commanders to contact their regional headquarters to arrange for more vehicles if they experience a shortage.

Other issues included law enforcers' negative attitudes towards members of the public, with some even said to have been under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

Shikongo urged officers to conduct themselves appropriately when in public, and to make sure that when they consume alcohol, they do so without tarnishing the Namibian Police's reputation.

"I admit that a challenge encountered by law enforcers is the follow-up of a progressive reports or feedback to complainants. Each month that form must be filled in and sent back to the complainant to see the progress on the case," he said.

Shikongo said neighbourhood watches are to be established at some settlements, as well as suggestion boxes through which community members can report matters in their surroundings for the police to follow up.

The commisisoner's visits to informal settlements commenced on 20 February at Ongombo West, followed by Versailles on 27 February, Stinkwater on 6 March, and Groot Aub on 7 March.