Namibia: Bail Granted in 2011 Child Rape Case

A MAN who has spent the past nine years in jail on two rape charges on which he is now awaiting a retrial has been granted bail of N$5 000 in the Windhoek High Court.

Although it appears the state has a strong case against Immanuel Nowaseb, who is charged with having raped a 10-year-old girl at Swakopmund in December 2011, the prosecution's objections to the granting of bail to Nowaseb can be addressed by attaching strict conditions to his release on bail, judge Herman January said in an appeal judgement delivered last week.

The judge said the purpose of bail is to strike a balance between the interests of society and the liberty of an accused, who is in terms of the country's Constitution presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"There should be no interference with the administration of justice and an accused should stand his trial," he said.

January upheld Nowaseb's appeal against a Swakopmund Regional Court magistrate's decision in September last year to turn down his application to be granted bail.

The judge granted Nowaseb bail of N$5 000 on condition that he should report to the Katutura Police Station in Windhoek every Monday and Friday, may not interfere with any state witnesses in his case or with the police investigation or evidence in the matter, may not leave the Windhoek district without the knowledge of the police officer handling his case, has to surrender his travel documents to the police, and should appear in the Swakopmund Regional Court as scheduled.

Nowaseb, then aged 28, was arrested in December 2011 in connection with allegations that he had raped a 10-year-old girl at Swakopmund while threatening her with a toy gun, which he was holding to her head. He has been kept in custody since his arrest. His trial started in the Swakopmund Regional Court in March 2014, and in January 2019 he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment on two counts of rape each, January recounted in the appeal judgement.

Nowaseb appealed against the regional magistrate's verdict, and in March last year two judges of the High Court allowed his appeal, set aside the conviction and sentence, and directed he should again stand trial in the Swakopmund Regional Court before a different magistrate.

Nowaseb's appeal succeeded after the judges concluded he did not have a fair trial. He did not have legal representation after the presiding magistrate in January 2016 refused to grant him a postponement when his defence lawyer failed to appear in court, and part of the trial took place in his absence after he refused to continue to take part in proceedings after that decision of the magistrate.

Nowaseb had been represented by a succession of defence lawyers before the magistrate refused to postpone his trial again because of the absence of his lawyer.

His retrial has not begun yet, and there is no definite indication when the new trial will start, January said.

He also recorded that a letter, in which the complainant in the case objected to the granting of bail to Nowaseb, was handed to the magistrate during the bail hearing last year.

However, the police officer who gave the letter to the court did not confirm that it indeed came from the complainant, and January said in his view the authenticity of the letter was doubtful.

He concluded that Nowaseb, who has indicated he is denying the allegations against himself, is a suitable candidate for bail.

Defence lawyer Lilian Mbaeva represented Nowaseb in his bail appeal.

State advocate Basson Lilungwe represented the prosecution.